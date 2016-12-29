Demonetisation, Day 50

I feel like a criminal
trying to score some cash,
going from bank to bank,
whipped by Modi’s lash.
I can’t get access
to my own money.
Millions of people go hungry.
This isn’t funny,
this is a crime against the whole nation,
a giant fiasco called
d e m o n e t i s a t i o n.
But there’s still no rebellion
by the people.
They stand in line for days
like obedient sheeple.
“Modi will free us
from all the black money.”
They swallow his lies
like milk and honey.
The Opposition are a bunch of clowns,
too corrupt and afraid to bring Modi down.
“Give me 50 more days, I’ll make things better.”
He’ll push back the goal-posts
while everyone wears
his varsity sweater.
India is going down the tubes,
run by a tyrant,
a nation of rubes (?).
Do something, India, before it’s too late.
Demonetisation
should NOT be your fate.
This anti-people policy
has brought nothing but misery.
Note: A petition calling for the immediate reversal of demonetisation
and for the Prime Minister to step down can be found on
Countercurrents at:
https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Prime_Minister_of_India_Say_Sorry_and_Resign/?cznTtlb
Must reading:
” Demonetisation Undermines The Right To Food And The Right To Life”
http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/demonetisation-undermines-the-right-to-food-and-the-right-to-life/
Walt Gelles has published articles and political verse on various alternative news media sites. His books include Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Avery/Penguin)
