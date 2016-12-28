Vaarasa (The Inheritance ) – A Compelling Short Fiction On Caste

“The Inheritance” is a compelling fictional narrative of a young man who is sucked up by the whirlpool of caste system. This short fiction depicts with conviction how even educated young people of lower castes are tragically drowned by the inheritance of their own caste.

Rahul Pagare, a student of ITI-Electrical believed in Ambedkar’s message of ‘Educate Organise Agitate’. Grown up with a desire of his father of living a life of dignity, he found himself in a situation of financial crisis at home after the accidental death of his father as sewage worker. He struggled but failed to get any respectable job. This eventually made him think about taking up his father’s job. Still looking for an escape Rahul got confronted by TEXAS GAIKWAD, a local political party worker who tried to exploit their situation for his political gains and further by his own younger sister SHEETAL’s frustration and anger. Rahul disappointingly went ahead with his decision, which was irresolute before, of doing his father’s job. The hand which deserved to be awarded with degree got a spade and a pair of gum boots instead, his inheritance.

