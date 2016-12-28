Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 The Beginning Of The End For Apartheid Israel?

Resolution 2334 (2016) of the UN Security Council could have been stronger by condemning the Occupation but it nevertheless condemned other Israeli crimes in the Palestinian Territory that are in gross violation of international law, and was passed 14-0 on 23 December 2016, with the racist, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid US Obama Administration remarkably failing to veto and recording an unprincipled abstention. Hopefully UNSC Resolution 2334 is the beginning of the end for Apartheid and Apartheid Israel.

The full text of resolution 2334 (2016) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Reaffirming its relevant resolutions, including resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 446 (1979), 452 (1979), 465 (1980), 476 (1980), 478 (1980), 1397 (2002), 1515 (2003), and 1850 (2008),

“Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and reaffirming, inter alia, the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,

“Reaffirming the obligation of Israel, the occupying Power, to abide scrupulously by its legal obligations and responsibilities under the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949, and recalling the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice,

“Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions,

“Expressing grave concern that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-State solution based on the 1967 lines,

“Recalling the obligation under the Quartet Roadmap, endorsed by its resolution 1515 (2003), for a freeze by Israel of all settlement activity, including “natural growth”, and the dismantlement of all settlement outposts erected since March 2001,

“Recalling also the obligation under the Quartet roadmap for the Palestinian Authority Security Forces to maintain effective operations aimed at confronting all those engaged in terror and dismantling terrorist capabilities, including the confiscation of illegal weapons,

“Condemning all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction,

“Reiterating its vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders,

“Stressing that the status quo is not sustainable and that significant steps, consistent with the transition contemplated by prior agreements, are urgently needed in order to (i) stabilize the situation and to reverse negative trends on the ground, which are steadily eroding the two-State solution and entrenching a one-State reality, and (ii) to create the conditions for successful final status negotiations and for advancing the two-State solution through those negotiations and on the ground,

“1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;

“2. Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard;

“3. Underlines that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations;

“4. Stresses that the cessation of all Israeli settlement activities is essential for salvaging the two-State solution, and calls for affirmative steps to be taken immediately to reverse the negative trends on the ground that are imperilling the two-State solution;

“5. Calls upon all States, bearing in mind paragraph 1 of this resolution, to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967;

“6. Calls for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation and destruction, calls for accountability in this regard, and calls for compliance with obligations under international law for the strengthening of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, including through existing security coordination, and to clearly condemn all acts of terrorism;

“7. Calls upon both parties to act on the basis of international law, including international humanitarian law, and their previous agreements and obligations, to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, with the aim, inter alia, of de-escalating the situation on the ground, rebuilding trust and confidence, demonstrating through policies and actions a genuine commitment to the two-State solution, and creating the conditions necessary for promoting peace;

“8. Calls upon all parties to continue, in the interest of the promotion of peace and security, to exert collective efforts to launch credible negotiations on all final status issues in the Middle East peace process and within the time frame specified by the Quartet in its statement of 21 September 2010;

“9. Urges in this regard the intensification and acceleration of international and regional diplomatic efforts and support aimed at achieving, without delay a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet Roadmap and an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967; and underscores in this regard the importance of the ongoing efforts to advance the Arab Peace Initiative, the initiative of France for the convening of an international peace conference, the recent efforts of the Quartet, as well as the efforts of Egypt and the Russian Federation;

“10. Confirms its determination to support the parties throughout the negotiations and in the implementation of an agreement;

“11. Reaffirms its determination to examine practical ways and means to secure the full implementation of its relevant resolutions;

“12. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the provisions of the present resolution;

“13. Decides to remain seized of the matter” [1].

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has 5 Permanent Members ( China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States) and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, namely (with end of term date indicated in brackets): Angola (2016), Egypt (2017), Japan (2017), Malaysia (2016), New Zealand (2016), Senegal (2017), Spain (2016), Ukraine (2017), Uruguay (2017), and Venezuela (2016) [2]. The racist, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid US failed to veto Resolution 2334 and merely abstained, but the remaining UNSC members unanimously supported UNSC Resolution 2334 [1].

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 could have been stronger – e.g. by explicitly condemning the illegal, war criminal and racist Occupation that has persisted for nearly 50 years – but it nevertheless clearly condemns other Apartheid Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It is appropriate on this auspicious occasion to succinctly record the principal ways – as evidently perceived by all the UN Security Council members except for the US – in which nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel violates International Law, UN conventions, UN resolutions and indeed the Natural Law of Humanity.

Apartheid Israel is in gross and deadly violation of the Geneva Convention.

Apartheid Israel grossly violates Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its Conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [3]. However the “GDP per capita” is $38,000 for the Israel-proper part of Apartheid Israel as compared to $2,800 for the Occupied Palestinian Territories (UN; 2014) [4]. As outlined below, this gross income disparity has deadly consequences.

Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death) is the difference between the actual deaths in a country and the deaths expected for a peaceful, decently-run country with the same demographics. For impoverished Third World countries avoidable deaths are about 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths [5]. About 3,000 Occupied Palestinian under-5 year old infants die each year. Accordingly, annual avoidable Occupied Palestinian deaths total about 3,000 x 1 .4 = 4,200 of which about half (2,100) are of children. Annual violent Occupied Palestinian deaths currently total about 500 per year of which about 120 are of children. Thus the racist Zionists violently kill about 120 Occupied Palestinian children each year and passively murder another 2,100 Occupied Palestinian children annually through imposed deprivation. This means that on average the Apartheid Israeli authorities violently kill 1 Palestinian child every three days but on average also deliberately passively murder about 6 Palestinian children each day through imposed deprivation as surely as if they beat, bombed, shot or gassed them as did their genocidally racist Nazi German role models. In contrast, annual avoidable deaths on this comparative basis are zero (0) for Apartheid Israel. Since the mid-1930s there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ) as compared to about 4,000 Zionist Jewish deaths at the hands of Indigenous Palestinians since 1920 [6].

Apartheid Israel grossly violates all 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as applied to Occupied Palestinians.

Nearly 50 years after the 1967 war criminal Apartheid Israeli conquest of all of Palestine, the Western-backed, invasion-, occupation- , theft- , genocide-, lying- and race-based Apartheid State of Israel still comprehensively violates all basic human rights of Occupied Palestinians as set out in the 30 Articles of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights [7, 8].

Apartheid Israel grossly violates the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

As evidence by huge differential avoidable mortality and infant mortality statistics, genocidally racist Apartheid Israel grossly violates Article 6 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child which states: “ 1. States Parties recognize that every child has the inherent right to life. 2. States Parties shall ensure to the maximum extent possible the survival and development of the child” [9]. Apartheid Israel comprehensively violates the “Convention on the Rights of the Child” in denying not just the Right to Life on a massive, genocidal, mass paedocidal and mass infanticidal scale, but also in denial of essentially all other rights of the child to Occupied Palestinian children [10]. Of the 2 million Occupied Palestinians in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Concentration Camp over half are children who are highly abusively confined without human rights and without charge or trial and for the asserted crime of being Indigenous Palestinians living in a tiny part of the country inhabited continuously by their forebears for thousands of years to the very dawn of agrarian civilization. Of the 2.7 million Occupied Palestinians in the West Bank about half are children highly abusively confined without human rights to ever-dwindling Bantustans under violent Israeli military rule and forbidden access by Israeli Apartheid to “Jewish” roads and “Jewish” land. While the West Bank Bantustans are policed by war criminal Israeli military with guns, the Gaza Concentration Camp is policed by Israeli naval shelling, Israeli military shelling and gunfire and Israeli air force rockets, phosphorus bombs and high explosive bombs [6, 10]. It gets worse – a recent survey, and the first of its kind to be conducted in Apartheid Israel, found that close to half of Israeli children reported that they had been physically, emotionally or sexually abused [10, 11].

Apartheid Israel violates the UN Genocide Convention.

The situation in Palestine has been described as a Palestinian Holocaust by Palestinian scholar Dr Elias Akleh, exiled from his homeland and now living in the US [12]. It has been frequently described by many anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars and writers as a Palestinian Genocide, a term that is amply justified in relation to the definitions of the UN Genocide Convention as outlined below [5, 6, 13, 14, 15].

Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention states that :“In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [15]. Apartheid Israel is guilty of violating all these elements of the UN Genocide Convention: (1) since 1936 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ); (2) there are 7 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 12 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine; (3) of 12 million Palestinians (half of them children), 6 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 4.7 million are highly abusively and violently held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (2.7 million), and 1.7 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws; (4) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants; (5) the huge disparity in GDP per capita between Occupied Palestinians ($2,800) and Israel-proper ($38,000) is reflected in huge differential avoidable mortality of over 4,000 avoidable deaths per year for Occupied Palestinians versus zero (0) for Israelis; (6) through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general; (7) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year; (8) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights by Apartheid Israel of which the most fundamental is the right to live unmolested in their own country [6, 16].

Apartheid Israel violates the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007, by a majority of 144 states in favour, 4 votes against (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, all these states resembing Apartheid Israel in being based on genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants) and 11 abstentions (Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burundi, Colombia, Georgia, Kenya, Nigeria, Russian Federation, Samoa and Ukraine). In May 2016 Canada officially removed its objector status to UNDRIP, almost a decade after it was adopted by the General Assembly. By now the other 3 objectors have, to various degrees, changed their vote. Genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, which continues to grossly maltreat its Indigenous Palestinian subjects, was conveniently absent from the vote [17].

Apartheid Israel grossly violates the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Apartheid Israel grossly violates the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees (aka the 1951 Refugee Convention) [18]. There are 7 million Palestinian refugees remorselessly prevented by Apartheid Israel from returning to their homes and all of the 12 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine on pain of death [13, 14, 16].

Apartheid Israel grossly violates the Natural Law.

Outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond in his best-selling book “Collapse” (Prologue, p10, Penguin edition) enunciated the “moral principle, namely that it is morally wrong for one people to dispossess, subjugate, or exterminate another people”, an injunction that is grossly violated by racist Zionist (RZ)-run Apartheid Israel and by its racist, genocide-committing and genocide-ignoring US Alliance backers. Thus the Zionist-perverted and Zionist-subverted US Alliance is involved in a genocidal Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror, Muslim Holocaust, Muslim Genocide) in which 32 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million) or imposed deprivation (27 million) have been associated with US Alliance invasions of 20 countries since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed about 3,000 people [19-23]. The remorseless, ongoing Palestinian Genocide [6] and the remorseless , ongoing Zionist-promoted Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [19-23] remind one of the racist American saying “The only good Indian is a dead Indian” that is often attributed to American General Phil Sheridan in the context of the 19th century North American Indian Genocide [5].

Apartheid Israel violates one-person-one-vote and the anti-Apartheid convention.

Nelson Mandela, famed Nobel Laureate and heroic South African leader in the fight against Apartheid, stated: “The UN took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” [24]. In 1973 the United Nations General Assembly opened for signature and ratification the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid that defined the crime of Apartheid as “inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them”. Article 1 of the Apartheid Convention declares that Apartheid is a crime against humanity and that “inhuman acts resulting from the policies and practices of apartheid and similar policies and practices of racial segregation and discrimination” are international crimes [26]. Liberal Western democracies of the Anglosphere are based on “one-person-one-vote” and “equal rights for all” but these fundamental principles die at the border. This is no better illustrated than by the liberal democracies Australia and Canada led by PMs Malcom Turnbull and Justin Trudeau, respectively, that arguably rank equal second after the United States as supporters of Apartheid Israel, an Apartheid rogue state that denies the vote to 73% of its now 52% majority Indigenous Palestinian subjects, denies all human rights to the Occupied Palestinians, and denies equal rights to “lucky” Palestinian Israelis by Nazi-style race laws [27].

Genocidally racist Zionist exceptionalism threatens all of Humanity.

Put simply, while a universalist Christianity attracted adherents with the promise of life everlasting after death as a reward for a good life on Earth, it had to compete in the first centuries AD with a universalist Judaism that offered a God-protected and God-rewarded good life on Earth as a reward for doing His will. Indeed today’s ethnic and cultural descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish Palestinian at the time of that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus are mostly the Indigenous Palestinians whereas most Jewish Israelis derive from Berber, Yemeni and Khazar converts to Judaism [28-31]. A recent major genetic study published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature has found from mitochondrial DNA analysis that there is a substantial prehistoric European ancestry in Ashkenazi Jewish maternal lineages [32]. Orthodox Judaism believes in the beautiful concept of a “kingdom of the mind” and rejects Zionism as heresy, holding that a return to Zion (Jerusalem) can only happen after the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of God to the whole world [31, 33]. The non-religious, secular racist Zionists have obscenely perverted the Jewish theological notion of being rewarded by God for doing God’s will (and vice versa, of being punished by God for not doing God’s will) ) into a vile, racist, and genocidal secular exceptionalism of a kind that has also been variously adopted by genocidal British, French, German and American imperialists. Anti-racist Jewish Canadian writer Naomi Klein has distilled the anti-racist Jew versus racist Zionist debate as follows: “There is a debate among Jews – I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s], ‘Never again to anyone.”” [34]. A large body of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarian are opposed to the racist, child-abusing, nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, state terrorist and genocidal exceptionalism of Apartheid Israel [9, 35-39] and its powerful backer, the US [40- 42].

Genocidally racist Zionist exceptionalism is reflected in the genocidal racist exceptionalism of Zionist-perverted America and the US Alliance. The world is acutely threatened by nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change, noting that a nuclear exchange would essentially wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere [39], that 17 million people already die avoidably each year from deprivation in the Third World [5], and about 10 million people die from climate change or air pollution each year with an estimated 10 billion to die thus this century if man-made climate change is not requisitely tackled [43]. Apartheid Israel arguably ranks third in the world for numbers of nuclear weapons [39], Apartheid Israeli per capita GDP is 14 times greater than that of its Occupied Palestinian subjects, and adumbrated Apartheid Israeli exploitation of Eastern Mediterranean gas violates the science-informed position of no new fossil fuel exploitation. Dangerous nuclear terrorist, fanatical neoliberal, racist, bigot, anti-Arab anti-Semite, Islamophobe and climate criminal climate change denier, Donald Trump, the fervently exceptionalist, pro-Zionist president-elect of the US, demanded that the US veto Resolution 2334, wants to increase the US nuclear arsenal, threatens a trade war with Developing nations (notably China), and is committed to unlimited greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution that threatens not just widespread speciescide and ecocide but terminal omnicide and terracide.

UNSC Resolution 2334 is a call for resolute international action against Apartheid Israel.

Point 11 of Resolution 2334 of the UNSC “Reaffirms its determination to examine practical ways and means to secure the full implementation of its relevant resolutions”. Decent anti-racist people around the word must urgently (a) inform everyone they can about the horrendous crimes of Apartheid Israel; (b) urge and apply Boycotts. Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all the people, politicians, parties, countries, companies and corporations complicit in the racist Zionist Palestinian Genocide by nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, racist Zionist-run, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel (just as BDS was successfully applied against US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa); and (c) declare that Zionism is genocidal racism, and that the racist Zionists (RZs) and their supporters must be sidelined from public life as have been the Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

With 90% of the land of Palestine now ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants, the only realistic solution for a peaceful and just Palestine is immediate dissolution of Apartheid Israel and its immediate replacement (after the example of post-Apartheid South Africa) by a nuclear weapons-free, unitary or Federal state in which all Indigenous Palestinians, including 6 million presently exiled Palestinians, will live peacefully in Palestine with Israelis, with peace, internationally-guaranteed airport-level security, justice, equity, reconciliation, one-person-one-vote, equal human rights for all, and zero tolerance for racism. It could and should happen tomorrow.

References.

[1]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[2]. United Nations Security Council: http://www.un.org/en/sc/members/ .

[3]. International Committee of the Red Cross, “Convention (IV) relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. Geneva, 12 August 1949”: https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/ihl/INTRO/380 .

[4]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[6]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/2015-update .

[7]. “UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights”: http://www.un.org/Overview/rights.html .

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[9]. “Convention on the Rights of the Child”: http://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CRC.aspx .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Pro-Zionist, Zionist And Apartheid Israeli Child Abuse Exposed”, Countercurrents, 21 April, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya210414.htm .

[11]. Yarden Skop, “Nearly half of Israel ‘s children suffer physical, sexual or emotional abuse, study finds”, Haaretz, 13 November 2013: http://www.haaretz.com/news/national/.premium-1.557668 .

[12]. Dr. Elias Akleh, “Gaza’s Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 4 March, 2008: http://www.countercurrents.org/akleh040308.htm .

[13]. William Cook (editor) “The Plight of the Palestinians. A long history of destruction”; for review see Gideon Polya, “Review “The Plight of the Palestinians. A long history of destruction”, Countercurrents, 17 June 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm .

[14]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Plight Of The Palestinians. A Long History Of Destruction”, Countercurrents, 17 June, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm

[15]. Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[16]. Gideon Polya, “2015 update on the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel”, Palestinian Genocide, 2015: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/2015-update .

[17]. “Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_on_the_Rights_of_Indigenous_Peoples .

[18]. “Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees” : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_Relating_to_the_Status_of_Refugees .

[19]. Gideon Polya,“Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[20]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[21]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/

[22]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[23]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/

[24]. Nelson Mandela quoted in “Nelson Mandela quotes: A collection of memorable words from former South African president”, CBS News, 5 December 2013: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/nelson-mandela-quotes-a-collection-of-memorable-words-from-former-south-african-president/ .

[25]. “Crime of Apartheid”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_of_apartheid .

[26]. “Convention on the suppression and punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://legal.un.org/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Turnbull & Trudeau, anti-BDS & pro-Apartheid Israel”, MWC News, 27 November 2016: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/62399-turnbull-a-trudeau.html .

[28]. Shlomo Sand, “The Invention of the Jewish People”.

[29]. Arthur Koestler, “The Thirteenth Tribe”.

[30]. Gideon Polya, “The Invention of the Jewish People”, MWC News, 2 April 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/1629-the-invention-of-the-jewish-people.html .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “UN Makes 2014 International Year Of Solidarity With The Palestinian People – Boycott Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 10 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya100114.htm .

[32]. Marta D. Costa et al, “A substantial pre-historic European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages’, Nature Communications, 4, no. 2543, October 2013: http://www.nature.com/ncomms/2013/131008/ncomms3543/full/ncomms3543.html

[33]. Neturei Karta, “Israeli Independence Day”: http://www.nkusa.org/activities/Statements/20090429IID.cfm .

[34]. Naomi Klein quoted in Yotam Feldman, “Naomi Klein: oppose the state not the people”, Haaretz, 2 July 2007: http://haaretz.com/hasen/spages/1097058.html .

[35]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[36]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[37]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[38]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[39]. “Nuclear weapons ban , end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban

[40]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[41]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[42]. William Blum, “Rogue State”.

[43]. Gideon Polya, “Humanity Must Pledge Inescapable Dispossession And Custodial Retribution For Climate Criminals”, Countercurrents, 20 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/20/humanity-must-pledge-inescapable-dispossession-and-custodial-retribution-for-climate-criminals/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .