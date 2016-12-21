The Masses Support Modi (Not)

Modi, we still love you

while you destroy our lives.

We stand in the bank lines for hours

or else we send our wives.

People have no cash

to buy a little food

but to criticize you, Modi,

would be unpatriotic and rude.

You will soak the rich.

You will help the poor.

You’re our Hindutva hero

who’ll even up the score.

You promised you’ll give us ladoos

and nice cash gifts as well.

You promised us Digital Heaven

to replace black-money hell.

So even if we starve

and lose our miserable jobs

we still worship you, Modi,

and we’re no ignorant slobs.

And even if we go hungry

we’ll rise before the film starts

to sing the national anthem

because you are so dear to our hearts.

You destroyed the economy

with one colossal blunder.

You’ve brought untold misery

and torn our lives asunder.

But Modi-ji, whatever you do

or say or think is fine.

There’s just one more little thing

you ought to do. RESIGN.

Note: A petition calling for the immediate reversal of demonetisation and for the Prime Minister to step down can be found on Countercurrents at:

https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Prime_Minister_of_India_Say_Sorry_and_Resign/?cznTtlb

Walt Gelles is an American writer living in India. His articles and political verse have appeared on OpEdNews, NolanChart, Left Hook, and other alternative news websites. He is the author of Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Avery/Penguin) and has published two volumes of translations of French poetry.