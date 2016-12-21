HumansOfDeMonetisedIndia: We Don’t Have Work

The demonetisation scheme has put people in the unorganised sector out of work. People don’t have work, money and are barely surviving. One person in the video says “when the note ban happened nobody cared about the plight of the poor people. Think about the families who collected some money for a marriage.” Many marriages have been postponed.
Report by Akhil K Prabhakar & Chidhambaram
In the beginning days of demonstration , some reports in newspapers informed how a father of daughters had heart attack as the dowry amount he accumulated became useless and the worry took his life. Many such incidents have happened since. Some marriages, as in this video, are being post ones so that the situation eases. But that is nowhere in sight.